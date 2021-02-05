News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Professional actors join Clevedon School's online workshops

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 6:45 AM February 5, 2021    Updated: 11:39 AM February 5, 2021
Students and professional actors join Clevedon school's online workshops

Students and professional actors participated in Clevedon school's online performing arts workshops. - Credit: Shane Dean

West End performers and actors speaking live from Los Angeles joined hundreds of students in Clevedon School’s online performing arts workshops. 

The four-week Inspirational Insights event organised by Clevedon School, was so successful they are putting on an additional 10 classes. 

More than 200 students took part in the first two weeks of the team events; benefitting from the tips given by professional actors to the young people attending the 26 live workshops. 

Well-known actress Rebecca Reaney, gave an insight into acting for screen and stage, and also health and wellbeing. 

Runner-up on ITV's Britain’s Got Talent show, Lucy Kay, who is number one in the classical album chart, gave tips on auditions and voice control. 

Gaining in skills and confidence since participating in the workshops, year eleven student Dan Filer, said: “It has given me a great understanding of what goes into a career into musical theatre. It has widened my skills and made me a more confident performer.” 

Another year eleven student, Alice Bould, said the programme has been a great and accessible opportunity for students to continue developing a wide-range of performance skills, and stay connected to the arts throughout these challenging times. 

Head of performing arts, Deb Morgan, said: “This has been an outstanding success. We were able to provide a wide range of learning to hundreds of students, with top-class professionals sharing their insights. 

“The event brought even more aspiration to link our students with the real world of performing arts. 

“It also provided experiences, fun, insight and valuable advice for our students.” 

Former student Toria Ford, who ran four workshops in contemporary, jazz and commercial dance, said: “I’ve loved being a part of Inspiring Insights. I’ve been able to teach younger ages and keep them active and engaged with dance throughout these hard times.  

“I think this will be something that hopefully continues and flourishes with the technology we have developed over this past year.” 

