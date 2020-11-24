Preparing for a popular traditional Christmas light display in Kenn

Published: 12:00 PM November 24, 2020

A man from Kenn is proving to be a shining beacon in his community with his annual fundraising Christmas light show of his house in aid of charity.

Dave Stone is joined by his brother Martin and their dad to install Christmas lights at his home on the Kenn estate, ready to be switched on 1 December. - Credit: Dave Stone

This is the third year that 32-year-old father of two, Dave Stone, has donned his home in Kenn estate, with thousands of bulbs to create a spectacular light show, in order to raise much-needed funds for a children’s charity.

This year, true to form, he is hoping to raise £1,000 for Springboard Opportunity Group.

The group offer an early year's inclusion and family support service across North Somerset from their bases in Clevedon and Weston.

The provisions include play, learning and care sessions for children from birth to five-years-old with additional needs and disabilities and their families.

Donations to Dave’s JustGiving page have already reached £375, while the lights are still being set in place around his home.

With some help from his brother Martin and their dad, Dave already installed around 90 per cent of the lights.

He said: “In what is now a tradition, I am decorating my house in lights to spread Christmas cheer.

"The lights will be on every evening from December 1. Decorating my house in lights takes time, effort and money, but it is worth it to see the joy it brings to my family and the positive feedback I receive from the local community.”

Dave first decorated his house with Christmas lights in 2018, to create a festive event for his children, nephews and nieces.

He continued: “2020 has been tough on everyone, but it is the impact on children that upsets me most. This year I have set up a Just Giving page so that people who appreciate my lights can donate to Springboard Opportunity Group.

"They do amazing work supporting children with additional needs and disabilities.”

Dave Stone's house decorated with Christmas lights in 2019. - Credit: Dave Stone

Last year Dave raised more than £1,00 for the NSPCC and is hoping to raise the same amount again this year.

Log on to Dave’s page to make a donation towards Springboard Opportunity Group. To find out more about the charity go to their website springboardweb.org.uk/