Advanced search

Prayers for Clevedon continue throughout October

PUBLISHED: 15:05 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 12 October 2020

Prayer 4 Clevedon will continue to pray for the town throughout October.

Prayer 4 Clevedon will continue to pray for the town throughout October.

Archant

A prayer group will continue to hold its regular meetings via Zoom this month to support people in Clevedon.

The group Prayer 4 Clevedon is running its bi-weekly 30-minute prayer meetings every Tuesday and Friday on Zoom throughout October.

The morning meetings are held from 8-8.30am, with topics ranging far wider than that of the town.

There will be an initial trial afternoon consisting of a one-hour Zoom call, where participants will be praying for Clevedon specifically, on October 22 from 2.30-3.30pm.

There is no restriction on the number of attendees, as the gathering is around a virtual table

A prayer walk is also being organised, and people are being asked to contact the group if they would like to take part.

For further information, contact Tim Simpson on t.simpson@uk.iccc.net, or call 01275 872618, or 07766 110718.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset Tennis Academy duo serve up good win

North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters Hugo and Isaac face the camera

Victory for more than 1,000 petitioners of Clevedon’s rewilding scheme

Visitors to Clevedon, Christine and Stephen Lovett, from Bristol.

Self-isolating payments of £500 available

People who are self isolating may be entitled to a payment of £500

Nursery launches service to support parents further during pandemic

The Nursery has launched a support service for parents during the pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

Appeal for witness to altercation between two men in Clevedon

poliocew appealing for witness to altercation between two men in Clevedon