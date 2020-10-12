Prayers for Clevedon continue throughout October
PUBLISHED: 15:05 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 12 October 2020
Archant
A prayer group will continue to hold its regular meetings via Zoom this month to support people in Clevedon.
The group Prayer 4 Clevedon is running its bi-weekly 30-minute prayer meetings every Tuesday and Friday on Zoom throughout October.
The morning meetings are held from 8-8.30am, with topics ranging far wider than that of the town.
There will be an initial trial afternoon consisting of a one-hour Zoom call, where participants will be praying for Clevedon specifically, on October 22 from 2.30-3.30pm.
There is no restriction on the number of attendees, as the gathering is around a virtual table
A prayer walk is also being organised, and people are being asked to contact the group if they would like to take part.
For further information, contact Tim Simpson on t.simpson@uk.iccc.net, or call 01275 872618, or 07766 110718.
