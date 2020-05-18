Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Two cousins have launched an online campaign to source more PPE for care home staff.

Simon Webster and Martin Cox have donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in Portishead, Clevedon and Weston through their campaign, PPE For Caring Angels.

The pair have raised almost £1,600 for care homes spanning across North Somerset, as well as in Frome and Trowbridge, to fund and source PPE for carers, and have until the end of May to reach their target of £2,500.

They said: “Like many families at the moment, we have a member of ours who is a carer and recently we have had growing concerns for her safety.

“The problem has been the lack of or not having PPE due to a lack of resources and funding.

“We have heard of carers having to supplement aprons for black bin liners and surgical gloves for marigolds, and a shortage of masks and protective eyewear, all in an aim to protect themselves while fighting against the virus, as well as looking after dementia patients who are confused and scared.”

Simon delivered 500 face masks to Waverley Court in Portishead, as well as 400 to Clevedon Court Nursing Home and 100 to Butterfly House Dementia Care in Weston.

They added: “We ourselves have personally funded and supplied protective eyewear for 30 carers to try and fill the missing demand, and, in doing so, have realised the lack of resources with suppliers and escalating costs.”

Simon and Martin are asking for donations so the pair can continue to source PPE for care homes in the area, as well as delivering any excess protective equipment anyone may have at home.

After Waverley Court’s donation, a spokesman said a ‘huge thank you to the wonderful Caring Angels for delivering much-needed face masks’ to the care home at the end of April.

Clevedon Court Nursing Home said: “Thank you so much to Simon Webster for donating 100 masks for us, Manor Park Dementia Care and Butterfly House Dementia Care. We are so grateful.

“He’s raising funds to support this via GoGetFunding and we’d love it if people could support the cause by donating.”

To donate to the cause, log on to www.gogetfunding.com/ppe-for-caring-angels