Advanced search

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 May 2020

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Simon Webster

Two cousins have launched an online campaign to source more PPE for care home staff.

Simon Webster and Martin Cox have donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in Portishead, Clevedon and Weston through their campaign, PPE For Caring Angels.

The pair have raised almost £1,600 for care homes spanning across North Somerset, as well as in Frome and Trowbridge, to fund and source PPE for carers, and have until the end of May to reach their target of £2,500.

They said: “Like many families at the moment, we have a member of ours who is a carer and recently we have had growing concerns for her safety.

“The problem has been the lack of or not having PPE due to a lack of resources and funding.

“We have heard of carers having to supplement aprons for black bin liners and surgical gloves for marigolds, and a shortage of masks and protective eyewear, all in an aim to protect themselves while fighting against the virus, as well as looking after dementia patients who are confused and scared.”

Simon delivered 500 face masks to Waverley Court in Portishead, as well as 400 to Clevedon Court Nursing Home and 100 to Butterfly House Dementia Care in Weston.

They added: “We ourselves have personally funded and supplied protective eyewear for 30 carers to try and fill the missing demand, and, in doing so, have realised the lack of resources with suppliers and escalating costs.”

Simon and Martin are asking for donations so the pair can continue to source PPE for care homes in the area, as well as delivering any excess protective equipment anyone may have at home.

After Waverley Court’s donation, a spokesman said a ‘huge thank you to the wonderful Caring Angels for delivering much-needed face masks’ to the care home at the end of April.

Clevedon Court Nursing Home said: “Thank you so much to Simon Webster for donating 100 masks for us, Manor Park Dementia Care and Butterfly House Dementia Care. We are so grateful.

“He’s raising funds to support this via GoGetFunding and we’d love it if people could support the cause by donating.”

To donate to the cause, log on to www.gogetfunding.com/ppe-for-caring-angels

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Waitrose donates supplies to help vulnerable people celebrate VE Day

Waitrose in Nailsea donated goods to help vulnerable people in the village celebrate VE Day.

Post Office staff praised for going extra mile

Ram and Bhavna Barot of West End Post Office. Picture: Post Office

Most Read

Bristol Airport sees unprecedennted reduction in flights

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Popular Pill Doctor Ian Hawkins passes away

Dr Ian Hawkins

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Waitrose donates supplies to help vulnerable people celebrate VE Day

Waitrose in Nailsea donated goods to help vulnerable people in the village celebrate VE Day.

Post Office staff praised for going extra mile

Ram and Bhavna Barot of West End Post Office. Picture: Post Office

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Speedway: Tense times as Rebels look to tame Wolves

Somerset's Richard Lawson and Wolves' Sam Masters get away from the tapes (pic Colin Burnett)

Duo launch PPE campaign to help care home staff

Simon Webster and Martin Cox donated more than 900 face masks to care home staff in North Somerset.Picture: Simon Webster

Pay tribute to your loved one

Celebrate the life of a loved one.

Joining Sheffield Wednesday was proudest career moment for Jones

Stuart Jones after the Weston and Ashton & Backwell game at the Lancer Scott Stadium last July

More than 200 people slapped with lockdown fines in Avon and Somerset

Drive 24