Clevedon postie dresses up as a Zebra to make people smile

Catherine Scammell took a picture of Terry Barnes while he was on his rounds Archant

A Clevedon postman has been making residents laugh by dressing up on his rounds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terry Barnes was spotted by the residents of Clevedon Terry Barnes was spotted by the residents of Clevedon

Terry Barnes has dressed as a zebra and even a princess in a bid to raise the mood around the town.

The 54-year-old initially thought of the idea of dressing up after he found the zebra in his wardrobe and asked his boss if he could wear it.

During his rounds, he has been spotted by locals who have praised him for dressing up with some posting on Facebook when they have seen him.

Terry said when he dressed as a zebra, the dogs looked confused but the kids cheered when they saw him.

He said: “I want to put a smile on people’s faces. I’ll speak to people on the phone and so many people are down.

“I’ve had such a positive responses from people when people have spotted me out.

“I think I will do it for the rest of the week and see what happens.”