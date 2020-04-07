Advanced search

There With You: Portishead Youth Centre launches online sessions for young people

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 April 2020

Sports at Portishead Youth Centre

Sports at Portishead Youth Centre

Archant

Portishead Youth Centre is providing online activities and talking sessions to young people to support their health and wellbeing in town.

Portishead Youth Centre Building 3Portishead Youth Centre Building 3

Virtual sessions are led by qualified youth workers and include fitness activities, games, arts and crafts and cooking projects which take place four days a week online through video call.

Classes are being held for young people aged eight and over.

In addition to the activities, the centre offers one-to-one support sessions with qualified youth workers for young people who may be struggling and would like someone to talk to.

Kimberley Jones, head of the centre and youth provision, said: “Portishead Youth Centre is dedicated to providing support for young people and the wider community.

Kids get stuck into a Portishead Youth Centre bake along session.Picture: Portishead Youth CentreKids get stuck into a Portishead Youth Centre bake along session.Picture: Portishead Youth Centre

“While the regulations on organisations like ours mean that we need to cease our traditional youth work and daytime delivery, it doesn’t mean we can’t still be there for any child or young person who needs us.

“Our staff will be launching daily virtual youth club sessions and children and young people will be able to join us using their phone, tablet or laptop every day from Monday to Thursday for fun sessions from the safety of their homes.

“In addition to the organised online activities, we have lots of fun with everyone joining in by video call, which means they can all interact with each other.”

The centre’s Weekly Gamers’ Club continues to run with Dungeons and Dragons video call games on Fridays from 4-6pm.

There is also a young person’s online book club for those aged from nine-11 who enjoy reading in the community.

The group reads a book online and then meets online to discuss the novel.

All links to the online sessions are being posted on Portishead Youth Centre Facebook page each day.

Children’s activity sessions run Monday-Thursday from 4-6pm.

To be included in the Dungeons and Dragons video call sessions, email stephf@portisheadyouthcentre.co.uk

To be part of the online book club, email jenna@portisheadyouthcentre.co.uk

Qualified youth workers can schedule sessions including regular check-ins for talking sessions. Email kim@portisheadyouthcentre.co.uk for more information.

