Youngsters enjoy pumpkin picking at farm

Published: 12:12 PM October 25, 2021

Youngsters at a Portishead nursery had pumpkin picking fun as they embraced autumn and all the excitement it brings with it.

As part of their October activities, children at The Nursery in Combe Road explored the changing colours of leaves, discussed harvest time and paid a visit to Triggols Farm in Tickenham to pick their own pumpkins.

Children from The Nursery visited a pumpkin patch. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Nursery owner, Jackie Hardie, said: “Activities at The Nursery are always aimed at creating awe and wonder for our children and as we have our own minibus, we are lucky enough to be able to take children on exciting off-site adventures introducing them to new experiences.”

After spending hours at the pumpkin patch the children took some of the pumpkins back to nursery to show their friends.

Gemma Bosley, head of preschool at The Nursery, added: “When we arrived the children were completely in awe of the pumpkins they could see. They predicted there were at least 200.

"We then used our senses to feel and smell them and described the pumpkins to each other. Once the children had each chosen a pumpkin to take home, they individually used the scales to weigh their chosen produce and count out the right money to pay for it.”

