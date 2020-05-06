Portishead road widening scheme worth £1.6m starts this week

Traffic in Wyndham Way.Picture: Zak Ghent Archant

A major road improvement scheme set to cut congestion on the M5 and Portbury Hundred is due to be completed this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Overnight road closures will start tonight (Wednesday) as a second lane is added to a 500m stretch of the A369 Wyndham Way, between the Sheepway and sail roundabouts, heading into Portishead, at a cost of £1.68m.

The scheme has been designed to stop queues backing up on the Portbury Hundred and M5 during evening rush hour, and the project was due to finish in March, but had been slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The road widening plans are part of a £3.48m scheme which has been mostly funded by Highway England’s national congestion relief programme, which North Somerset Council has contributed £300,000 towards.

Highways England will also carry out its linked scheme at junction 19.

The council says, upon the scheme’s completion, the two finished projects will increase capacity in Wyndham Way, reduce queues on the Portbury Hundred and allow more traffic to pass through the motorway junction.

The authority also says that it will reduce queues and congestion on the M5.

North Somerset Council executive member for transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said: “These overnight closures will allow engineers to resurface Wyndham Way to finish a scheme that started earlier this year.

“Roadworks are essential, so we have been able to continue the work with some changes on site to allow engineers to follow government guidelines around coronavirus and keep safe.

“This means the project, which had been due to finish at the end of March, has slowed, but we hope to finish most of the work by the end of May in Portishead.”

A series of overnight closures in the town will be in place overnight from tonight and tomorrow (Thursday) from 8pm-6am on both days.

A diversion route will be in place in Portishead, which will take motorists though the town’s High Street.

Wyndham Way will then close for a further three nights the following week, from May 11-13 from 8pm-6am.

The road will also close for two nights on May 18 and 19 from 8pm-6am.

For more information on the scheme and road closures, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk