Maisie raises £1k running 67km in parents’ memory

Maisie Burley going for a run at Portishead Marina. Picture: Maisie Burley Maisie Burley

A Portishead woman has raised more than £1,200 in memory of her parents for charity MS Society UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maisie Burley going for a run at Portishead Marina. Picture: Maisie Burley Maisie Burley going for a run at Portishead Marina. Picture: Maisie Burley

Maisie Burley challenged herself to run 67km in a month to honour her father’s 67th birthday, who died 10 years ago after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

She saw first-hand how MS affects a person and those around them, as the steady decline in her father’s health ‘hugely affected’ her mum, who passed away three months before her dad.

Maisie signed-up to the Couch to 5k Run earlier in the year and dedicated herself to achieving her goal of raising £500 in her parents’ memory. So far, she has raised £1,293 of £800 target, and she has just completed her challenge this week.

Maisie said: “This is something I wanted to do to honour my parents and raise money for a great cause. I am from Derby but have lived in Portishead for almost two years now.

Maisie Burley with her father when she was a baby. Picture: Maisie Burley Maisie Burley with her father when she was a baby. Picture: Maisie Burley

“I signed up for Couch 2 5k with the Portishead Running Club at the start of the year and can honestly say I wouldn’t have dreamed of doing this challenge if I hadn’t have done that.

“I am not a runner – I struggle with 5k, which is why this 67km is a big ask. My dad was always the runner in the family, having done the marathon and The Great North Run many moons ago.”

Maisie said her father had suffered from MS for more than 10 years which soon started affecting his day-to-day activities.

She said he had got to the stage where he could no longer take care of himself, and her mother had to become a full-time carer to look after him, but she says he ‘still ended up in a care home’.

Maisie added: “MS can be such an unforgiving disease and around 100,000 people in the UK have it.

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how MS affects a person and those around them, and it would be an honour to raise more £500 for the MS Society, as they are a charity who support those living with MS and their families so much.

“The centre in Derby gave so much support to my parents, and my mum had people she could talk to about coping with it. I miss them both so much, every day, and I’d love to be able to support others who went through the same thing we did as a family.”

To support Maisie’s fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maisie67km



