PICTURES: Community artwork lights up Portishead

Carrington Walker

Published: 10:48 AM March 7, 2022
Portishead Window Wanderland

High Down Junior pupils helped decorate the windows of High Street stores. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

The streets of Portishead were transformed into a 'special' outdoor gallery over the weekend as the Window Wanderland trial returned to the town.

Hundreds of people perused the streets after dark, peering at the art displayed by residents and business owners in their windows.

Portishead window wanderland

A bus shelter was kitted out with the designs. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Organiser, Karen Haynes took pride in seeing the number of residents who took part in the trial for its fifth installation.

Mrs Haynes said: “Window Wanderland brings with it a real sense of community.

"I love seeing groups of friends and families exploring new parts of the town and most importantly, having fun.

"We had some brilliant designs again this year.”

Portishead art festival

Community-made artworks lit up the streets of Portishead over the weekend. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Windows were lit from 5.30 - 9.30pm with contributions made by the children from High Down Junior School who spent hours on displays for SoleLution's High Street store.

Tanya Marriott, owner of SoleLution said: “I am delighted to support this community activity; it’s events like this that make Portishead such a special place.”

Portishead window wanderland

High Down pupils outside SoleLution. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Portishead News

