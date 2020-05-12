Police appeal for information after supermarket thefts

Do you recognise this woman? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are investigating thefts of alcohol among other items at Waitrose in Portishead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incidents took place at the store, in Harbour Road, on April 23 at 2.15pm and May 9 at 3pm.

Police believe the woman pictured may have important information which could help them with their enquiries.

Police are asking the woman, or anyone who recognises her, to contact them, quoting reference numbers 5220100756 or 5220100802.