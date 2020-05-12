Police appeal for information after supermarket thefts
PUBLISHED: 10:54 12 May 2020
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Police are investigating thefts of alcohol among other items at Waitrose in Portishead.
The incidents took place at the store, in Harbour Road, on April 23 at 2.15pm and May 9 at 3pm.
Police believe the woman pictured may have important information which could help them with their enquiries.
Police are asking the woman, or anyone who recognises her, to contact them, quoting reference numbers 5220100756 or 5220100802.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.