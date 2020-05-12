Advanced search

Police appeal for information after supermarket thefts

PUBLISHED: 10:54 12 May 2020

Do you recognise this woman? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Do you recognise this woman? Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are investigating thefts of alcohol among other items at Waitrose in Portishead.

The incidents took place at the store, in Harbour Road, on April 23 at 2.15pm and May 9 at 3pm.

Police believe the woman pictured may have important information which could help them with their enquiries.

Police are asking the woman, or anyone who recognises her, to contact them, quoting reference numbers 5220100756 or 5220100802.

