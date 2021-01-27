News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Volunteers collect 70 bags of rubbish from beaches, streets and parks

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:00 PM January 27, 2021   
Volunteers came across a mixture of unique discoveries. 

Almost 100 people, in household bubbles, took part in Turn The Tide Portishead’s January Big Clean at the weekend.  

Across Portishead, 69 locations were cleaned up and more than 70 bags of rubbish were collected and people discovered some unique finds.

Volunteers came across a car bumper and wing mirror, toy monster feet as well as a pair of boxers and lots of fishing nets.  

A large board was also saved from going back out to sea by quick-minded Chris Duffy at Sugar Loaf Beach. Due to its weight and size, the Portishead volunteer group has since asked North Somerset Council to collect the item from the beach. 

A Turn The Tide Portishead spokesman said: “Well done Portishead. A fabulous effort over the weekend, with many more people participating in whole. In total, 72 bin bags full is a mammoth amount of rubbish to collect, thank you so much to everyone that took part.” 

In total, 92 people got involved and organisers praised volunteers for their efforts to look after their town. 

