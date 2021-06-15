Long-term lease secures football club’s future  

Published: 12:00 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM June 15, 2021

Celebratory scenes at Portishead Football Club with members of the club's committee and councillors after the signing of a new 99-year lease. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

An almost century-long lease for Portishead Town Football Club granted by the town council.

The lease not only cements the club's future at the site but also financially. The organisation can now apply for grant aid which was previously not accessible to the club while it was operating on a short-term lease.

Football club chairman, Adrian Green, said: "It’s been hard work over a long time but with our great team of volunteers putting in hundreds of hours we have finally got to this exciting stage in the club’s development.

“We can now look forward to developing more facilities for the whole town to enjoy.”

Portishead Town Football Club has significantly increased its reach into the community in recent years as well as enjoying successes in competitions at every age group, developing players of all ages in a safe and fun environment.

Members of Portishead Town Footbal Club committee and councillors after the signing of a new 99-year lease. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

You may also want to watch:

Adrian added: “With a 99-year lease in place, our committee can now dynamically push forward all the club's plans. With nearly 1,000 boys and girls playing each week, along with a thriving adult and women’s squad, the club will now be able to develop the facilities they and visitors deserve.”

The club had been asking for a long-term lease for many years and the matter was high on the agenda for Portishead Town Council’s new administration when it was voted in, in 2019.

Town council vice-chairman, Paul Gardner, said: "We are delighted to have worked together with the football club committee to create a new lease which provides for a productive partnership moving forward.”

Vice-chairman of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner. - Credit: Lily Newton-Browne

Mark Gardner, who is head of communications at the football club, said the organisation is now developing a new website that aims to encourage participation throughout the town with links to both the football playing opportunities and the leisure facilities available.

The club is now appealing to current and new sponsors to help support them as they build a thriving club both online and on the pitch.

Mark added: “I’m really excited for the team of volunteers behind the scenes at the club who have made this happen and the benefits it will bring to both the club and the Portishead community."