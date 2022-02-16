Portishead Town U9s raise thousands for children's hospice

Portishead Town FC's U9s raised more than £2,000 for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Portishead Town FC

An under-nines football club from Portishead has raised more than £2,000 for a children's hospice by running 150 miles as a team.

Portishead Town FC's U9 Girls side originally set themselves a target of running 100 miles for Children's Hospice South West's (CHSW) Charlton Farm centre but quickly surpassed their goal.

Some of the team near the Charlton Farm hospice. - Credit: Portishead Town FC

Both Georgia and Merryn play for The Pumas, as the team is also known, and told the Times their favourite part of the fundraiser.

They said: "It was really challenging but also really fun.

"Children’s Hospice South West is a really good cause and the best bit was running round the hospice with our friends and raising money for them.”

Emma Parker, CHSW Area Fundraiser, added: “The entire Pumas team should be incredibly proud of themselves.

"They are worked so hard putting in the miles and raising such an incredible amount of money. Thank you to all the parents for their support and to everyone who donated.”

The group travelled around 150 miles to raise the cash. - Credit: Portishead Town FC

To donate to the fundraiser, which currently stands at £2,014, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kathryn-harper-ptfc-pumas-u9