Portishead Town Council launches grant aid scheme

Councillors Ben Aldridge and Paul Gardner, clerk Martin Salisbury and community engagement officer Nicky Mills. Picture: Portishead Town Council Portishead Town Council

Portishead Town Council is inviting community organisations to apply to its new grant aid scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Community engagement officer Nicky Mills, councillors Ben Aldridge and Paul Gardner and clerk Martin Salisbury. Picture: Portishead Town Council Community engagement officer Nicky Mills, councillors Ben Aldridge and Paul Gardner and clerk Martin Salisbury. Picture: Portishead Town Council

Groups, clubs, associations, organisations, activities, events and charities in Portishead are being urged to apply for grant funding, so they can deliver projects that ‘benefit the residents of Portishead’.

The authority also hopes to encourage people with ideas and potential projects, big or small, to come forward.

The council has historically provided support to organisations with grant aid, but councillors felt the previous application process potentially excluded smaller projects in the town.

Cllr Ben Aldridge, chairman of the community matters committee, formerly known as the town council’s recreation and works committee, said: “The new grant giving process is aimed at inclusion.

“We want financial support to be available to as many Portishead based groups, clubs, associations, organisations, activities, events and charities as possible, so that they in turn can deliver projects that benefit the residents of Portishead.

“Our aim is to encourage people with ideas and potential projects – big or small – to come forward.”

Portishead Town Council’s grant page on its website has had an overhaul and goes live today (Wednesday) to mark the relaunch of its community grants process.

Cllr Aldridge added: “In the past, town council grants seemed go to the same organisations each year, and while these are important community organisations and worthy benefactors of the grant aid, we feel there are many other projects and organisations just as deserving who have previously either been overlooked or weren’t even aware of the grants available for local groups.

“The new system, while still welcoming the regular applicants, opens the funding up to a much wider audience.”

Organisations which have benefitted from the town council grants include Portishead Christmas Lights, Portishead in Bloom, Portishead Youth Centre, Portishead Open Air Pool and Portishead Carnival.

Groups interested in applying for a grant can direct enquiries via email to grants@portishead.gov.uk or call 01275 847078.

An application form can be found by logging on to www.portishead.gov.uk/grants