Consultation on playing field and play area

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:00 PM November 16, 2021
Slade Road play area sign.

Slade Road play area sign. - Credit: Portishead Town Council

Portishead Town Council is seeking people's views on options for the future of two plots of land.

There are two plots of adjoining land at the bottom of Downside with Slade Road Play Area on a sign near one of the entrances.

The two plots of land comprise part of the old Portishead Primary School land.

Plot one, consisting of roughly two-thirds of the land, is owned by North Somerset Council and previously was the school playing field. Plot two is owned by Portishead Town Council and used to be the school playground.

The only road access to the site is via Downside Road, a cul-de-sac. The North Somerset land is a field sloping down to Slade Road whereas the town council land is a strip of unmaintained woodland further up the hillside towards Briary Road, bordered by a small stream which rises from a spring on the North Somerset plot.

The North Somerset owned land is part of the development list for the potential future development of affordable housing.

To comment on the consultation, log on to portisheadplan.commonplace.is/proposals/the-future-of-slade-road-playing-field-and-play-area

