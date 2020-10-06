Council agrees to work with developer on future town centre plans in Portishead

Portishead Town Council has unanimously voted to work with a developer and North Somerset Council to consider future growth of the Wyndham Way area, including Old Mill Road.

The town council accepted an invitation to enter into a tripartite agreement with Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) pension fund and North Somerset at its extraordinary meeting on September 30.

The announcement was met with mixed feelings from the public. Some welcomed the opportunity to start again with a fresh pair of eyes on the plans, while others were sceptical, wary the developer would gain the town council’s trust before submitting more proposals to concentrate on housing rather than protect industry and employment in town.

North Somerset’s assistant director of placemaking and growth, Alex Hearn, gave a presentation and confirmed a new team at ASI will take on development plans for Old Mill Road as well as the area that links the Marina and Portishead High Street.

Town councillors Caroline Goddard and Paul Gardner also confirmed they will be on the development’s steering group.

Member of the group and managing director of T&G Woodware in Old Mill Road, Patrick Gardner, said: “A further leap in the population that a development which includes a high density of housing in Old Mill Road would contradict everything being worked on in the Portishead Neighbourhood Plan.

“It is imperative the steering committee exhort ASI to build better commercial properties on this site to support the future neighbourhood plan, to encourage skilled employment to give Portishead a future as a thriving centre and not a dormitory town for Bristol.”

Town council chairman, Paul Gardner, said it is ‘important’ the authority is involved in the Wyndham Way Study Area plans to represent the interests of the community ‘from the outset’ before ‘any significant decisions’ are made.

He said: “Agreeing to work with ASI and North Somerset Council from the start will help us ensure the views of Portishead residents are heard and taken on board as the project moves forward.”

People can give their views on the development of the Wyndham Way area by logging on to www.wyndhamway.co.uk