Portishead street lights to be replaced

Works to replace old street lighting in Portishead has started.

As part of £250,000 replacement programme, the lighting columns will be scrapped and the lights will be reused.

The works will be carried out by North Somerset Council's street lighting contractor Centregreat Ltd.

Lighting on Battery Lane will be replaced due to the narrow nature of the road a full closure is required and this is set to be completed towards the end of September.

Further improvements to street lighting will also be completed at a later date in Glebe Avenue, Glebe Road, Monmouth Close, Ridge Close and Winford Close.

The ten-week project will impact the following roads: Beach Road East, Bedwin Close, Brampton Way cul-de-sac, Cabot Rise, Cadbury Road, Clayton Close, Cotswold Close, Court Close, Denston Drive, Devonshire Drive, Exeter Road, Falcon Close, Fircliff Park, Forester Road, Gardner Road, High View, Hilltop, Lynton Close, Marconi Road, Norfolk Road, Old Mill Road, Portland Drive, St Marys Road, Stafford Road, Thatchers Close, Tower Road, Tudor Road, Wood Hill Park and Woodhill Road.