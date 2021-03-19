Nursery launches online coffee mornings for new mums

Published: 9:00 AM March 19, 2021

Mum Nadia with her young daughter preparing to join the new online group. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

A Portishead nursery has launched free online weekly group chat and coffee morning sessions for new mums.

Owner of The Nursery in Combe Road, Jackie Hardie, said: “With lockdown putting a stop to the usual ante/postnatal classes and mother and baby groups, we have launched an online group chat for new parents.

“One of the joys of being a new mum is sharing experiences, concerns and your news with other new mums. It also opens the doors to new friendships, not just among the parents but among the children too, especially as they get older.”

The sessions are free-of-charge, parents do not have to sign up to The Nursery and there is no ongoing commitment required.

Jackie added: “It’s just a social opportunity. We will welcome everyone to the group, take care of the introductions and help the conversation flow to begin with until group members get to know each other.”

The Mums Online coffee mornings take place on Fridays at 11am.

Parents can obtain an online invitation by emailing admin@thenursery.uk.com or calling The Nursery on 01275 402140.