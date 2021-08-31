Portishead nursery holds graduation ceremony

Published: 2:00 PM August 31, 2021

Staff held a graduation ceremony for children at The Nursery in Portishead before they head to big school. - Credit: The Nursery

Staff at a Portishead nursery held a graduation ceremony for children who will be heading into reception in the upcoming academic year.

The Nursery, on Combe Road, organised a disco which was held at Portishead Youth Club and featured games as well as poem and story performances.

The Nursery in Portishead. - Credit: The Nursery

The Nursery's owner told the Times that some of the children had been with her team since they were babies.

Jackie Hardie said: "Some of the children leaving us have been at The Nursery since they were babies and we will miss them a lot.

"However, we have been helping them to prepare for primary school for some time and they are ready for this next step.

"We wish them all good luck and look forward to hearing all about their exciting new experiences.”

Marking the end of the children’s preschool days and celebrating their next new adventure, the event held at Portishead Youth Centre, involved disco dancing, poems, stories, fun and games.

Certificates, photographs and a gift were handed out to each child at the ceremony during which they promised to report back to the nursery on their new adventures at ‘big school’.