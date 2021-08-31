News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Portishead nursery holds graduation ceremony

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:00 PM August 31, 2021   
PICTURES: Portishead nursery holds graduation ceremony.

Staff held a graduation ceremony for children at The Nursery in Portishead before they head to big school. - Credit: The Nursery

Staff at a Portishead nursery held a graduation ceremony for children who will be heading into reception in the upcoming academic year.

The Nursery, on Combe Road, organised a disco which was held at Portishead Youth Club and featured games as well as poem and story performances.

The Nursery in Portishead. 

The Nursery in Portishead. - Credit: The Nursery

The Nursery's owner told the Times that some of the children had been with her team since they were babies.

Jackie Hardie said: "Some of the children leaving us have been at The Nursery since they were babies and we will miss them a lot.

"However, we have been helping them to prepare for primary school for some time and they are ready for this next step.

"We wish them all good luck and look forward to hearing all about their exciting new experiences.”

Marking the end of the children’s preschool days and celebrating their next new adventure, the event held at Portishead Youth Centre, involved disco dancing, poems, stories, fun and games.

Most Read

  1. 1 Portishead cadet, 16, praised for saving woman's life
  2. 2 Hundreds enjoy community festival in Nailsea
  3. 3 Sea swimmers protest Hinkley Point C mud dredging near Portishead
  1. 4 Clevedon to host Great Big Green Week
  2. 5 Car stolen during burglary in Portishead
  3. 6 Clevedon Light Opera Club to perform comeback cabaret
  4. 7 Yatton's North End Road set for major closure
  5. 8 North Somerset to celebrate carers with awards
  6. 9 Council prepares to support Afghanistan refugees to resettle locally
  7. 10 How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022

Certificates, photographs and a gift were handed out to each child at the ceremony during which they promised to report back to the nursery on their new adventures at ‘big school’.

Education News
Portishead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

HSBC close Clevedon branch.

Personal Finance

HSBC defends decision to close Clevedon branch

Carrington Walker

person
Cllr Steve Bridger. Picture: North Somerset Council

Media

Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast

Carrington Walker

person
Stone two-storey cottage exterior with stone wall, driveway and side extension in St Marys Grove Nailsea

Property of the Week | sponsored

Stunning, extended former quarryman’s cottage

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Jack Fuidge celebrates winning the men's singles at the Clevedon Tournament

A Fuidge family affair at Clevedon Tournament

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon