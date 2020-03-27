There With You: Nursery donates pints of milk to elderly and vulnerable people

A Portishead nursery has been delivering free milk to the elderly and vulnerable in the community.

The Nursery, in Combe Road, found itself with a surplus of milk after the Government announced nationwide school closures, except for children of key workers, to prevent the spread of covid-19 on March 20.

However, due to the early years setting experiencing a significant fall in numbers since the announcement, The Nursery decided to close its doors last week.

Numbers reduced as parents, in line with Government advice, found ways to keep their children cared for at home.

Owner, Jackie Hardie, said: “We ordered sufficient milk to provide for all children of key workers at our nursery, however as many of them have managed to keep their children at home, we found ourselves with quite a surplus.

“Someone did suggest the milk could be frozen, but, actually, we felt it would be much better placed in the local community at a time like this.”

The Nursery cares for children aged from six weeks up to five years old and has an Ofsted Outstanding rating in the district.

The place of learning put out a message on social media and staff were happy to give away milk to nearby elderly or vulnerable people in the area.

Portishead Medical Group and Norewood Lodge Care Home have benefitted from the donation, and the nursery team regularly buys produce from Portishead High Street.

Jackie continued: “We donated some of the milk to a local care home and a lot of people who had not managed to leave their homes got in touch.

“We were happy to help.”

The Nursery supports a number of national and regional charities, including Children In Need, CLIC Sargent, Meningitis Research Foundation, The Royal British Legion and Luke’s Army.

In 2019, the nursery launched its crowdfunding campaign, Funds for Fred, to support team member Sofie’s son who has progressive muscle-wasting condition Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which raised funds for a puppy to train as an assistance dog for Sofie’s son Fred.

The Nursery will be closed from March 27 until further notice.

Jackie says if things change, and the need for more childcare arises, The Nursery will review its current closure.