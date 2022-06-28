News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Portishead Tennis Club to host open day on new courts

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:05 AM June 28, 2022
Updated: 11:15 AM June 28, 2022
Portishead Lawn Tennis Club courts

Portishead Lawn Tennis Club will host an open day to coincide with Wimbledon and the opening of its latest courts. - Credit: Portishead Lawn Tennis Club

To celebrate the opening of its two, newly built, tennis courts, Portishead Lawn Tennis Club is running an open day, on Sunday (July 3).

The event, held on the Lake Grounds, also comes during the return of Wimbledon and invites kids of all ages to attend.

A club spokesperson has encouraged as many people as possible to get involved, regardless of experience.

They said: "Whether you are a beginner, intermediate or expert, on your own or in a family, there are memberships and coaching available for all at our friendly, inclusive club.

"Discounted membership will be available to anybody who attends the Open Day and subsequently joins."

Portishead Lawn Tennis Club open day

The court opening will take place at 1:30 pm with the ribbon being cut by the club's oldest and youngest members. - Credit: Portishead Lawn Tennis Club

Coaches will be on hand throughout the day to give advice and there will be a free coaching session for kids from 2 - 3pm.

Equipment will be supplied by the club.

As well as tennis, there will be games and activities set up around the courts - such as a BBQ and cake stand.

The open day will run from 1 - 5pm, for more information on the club visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/PLTC



Portishead News

