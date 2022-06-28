Portishead Tennis Club to host open day on new courts
- Credit: Portishead Lawn Tennis Club
To celebrate the opening of its two, newly built, tennis courts, Portishead Lawn Tennis Club is running an open day, on Sunday (July 3).
The event, held on the Lake Grounds, also comes during the return of Wimbledon and invites kids of all ages to attend.
A club spokesperson has encouraged as many people as possible to get involved, regardless of experience.
They said: "Whether you are a beginner, intermediate or expert, on your own or in a family, there are memberships and coaching available for all at our friendly, inclusive club.
"Discounted membership will be available to anybody who attends the Open Day and subsequently joins."
Coaches will be on hand throughout the day to give advice and there will be a free coaching session for kids from 2 - 3pm.
Equipment will be supplied by the club.
As well as tennis, there will be games and activities set up around the courts - such as a BBQ and cake stand.
The open day will run from 1 - 5pm, for more information on the club visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/PLTC