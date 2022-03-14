Portishead Swimathon returns to make a splash
- Credit: Portishead Rotary Club
Portishead Rotary Club hopes to make a splash with the return of its Swimathon charity event.
The event, which usually sees around 600 people participate, has raised more than £200,000 for local projects in its 20-year history.
Scores of entries have already been received for the swimathon's return with schools, cubs and scouts; football teams, businesses and residents from North Somerset swimming lengths to raise money.
Rotarian Mollie Young said: “Age is no barrier but all entrants must be able to complete a length of the pool.
"Floats and assistance can be provided for those who are not confident in the water.
"It is all about raising money for good causes and having lots of fun.”
Entrants compete in teams of six at their own pace, though smaller groups and individuals can apply and be teamed up.
The all-day swim will take place at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre, in Harbour Road, on March 26.
For more information or an entry form, visit www.portisheadrotaryclub.org.uk or email mollieyoung1794@gmail.com