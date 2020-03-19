Portishead Swimathon postponed amid coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 15:01 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 19 March 2020
Archant
Portishead Rotary has postponed its annual Swimathon at Parish Wharf in the interests of public safety since the coronavirus outbreak.
More than 70 teams were registered to take part in the Rotary’s 20th anniversary event, which was due to take place on March 28.
A spokesman from Portishead Rotary Club said: “In light of the rapid progress of coronavirus, the rotary Swimathon committee, with great regret, has taken the decision to postpone the forthcoming event which was to be held at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre on March 28.
“It was a decision not taken lightly and we acknowledge that so much hard work has been put in to organise the activity by so many, but, we had to take into account the wellbeing of the swimmers, their families, helpers and everyone involved on the day.”
The rotary is hoping to hold the event later in the year.