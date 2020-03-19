Advanced search

Portishead Swimathon postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 15:01 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 19 March 2020

Portishead Swimathon at the Parish Wharf Leisure Centre has been postponed. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Portishead Swimathon at the Parish Wharf Leisure Centre has been postponed. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Portishead Rotary has postponed its annual Swimathon at Parish Wharf in the interests of public safety since the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 70 teams were registered to take part in the Rotary’s 20th anniversary event, which was due to take place on March 28.

A spokesman from Portishead Rotary Club said: “In light of the rapid progress of coronavirus, the rotary Swimathon committee, with great regret, has taken the decision to postpone the forthcoming event which was to be held at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre on March 28.

“It was a decision not taken lightly and we acknowledge that so much hard work has been put in to organise the activity by so many, but, we had to take into account the wellbeing of the swimmers, their families, helpers and everyone involved on the day.”

The rotary is hoping to hold the event later in the year.

Most Read

Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Nick Matthews died aged 59. Picture: Nailsea People/Mary Matthews

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pill volunteers canvas village to provide coronavirus help

Members of the Pill corona ivrus cimmunity support group. Picture:Adam MIlkins

Support group, free deliveries and services for self-isolators

Kate Bolton launched the support network in Long Ashton on Saturday.

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Most Read

Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Nick Matthews died aged 59. Picture: Nailsea People/Mary Matthews

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pill volunteers canvas village to provide coronavirus help

Members of the Pill corona ivrus cimmunity support group. Picture:Adam MIlkins

Support group, free deliveries and services for self-isolators

Kate Bolton launched the support network in Long Ashton on Saturday.

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Spot-on Swags keep nerve to see off Chard Town rivals in Somerset League Cup clash

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Chard Town at Bridgwater College (pic Paul Harnden)

Coronavirus: Somerset Rebels promoters ‘will be ready’

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Rugby: Clevedon claim vital victory over Norton

Clevedon claimed a vital victory over Midsomer Norton

Schools to close as coronavirus figures in North Somerset rise

Schools to close from Friday.
Drive 24