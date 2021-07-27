Summer show goes down a treat in Portishead

Published: 1:26 PM July 27, 2021

Wet weather did not dampen the spirits of those who attended the Portishead Summer Show at the weekend.

The event was officially opened by local celebrity and Portishead resident, Sam FM drive-time presenter Ian Downsy Downs on Saturday, and visitors enjoyed live entertainment, entering competitions and browsing stalls across the two-day event.

Ian Reed-Downs during the Dunder Challenge - Mandatory by-line: Ryan Hiscott/JMP - 22/02/2020 - FOOTBALL - Ashton Gate - Bristol, England - Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship - Credit: Ryan Hiscott/JMP

Stands from Portishead Town Council to Portishead Church of England, North Somerset Bee Keepers to Portishead Poppy Appeal made an appearance at this year’s highly-anticipated event. Entry classes ranged from fruit, vegetables, plants and flowers to photography, arts, crafts, cookery and scarecrow making.

Portishead Town Council at the Portishead Summer Show. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Linda Hodgetts, one of the show's organisers and secretary of the Portishead Horticultural Society, which hosts the summer show, said: “There was a really nice community spirit over the weekend and the quality of the entertainment was fantastic.

“We ran the show in a Covid-secure manner, hired additional mobile toilets, had hand sanitising stations and a cleaning protocol across the site, as well as a one-way system.

Linda Hodgetts with Best in Show for her begonias. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“It’s important to mention that we couldn’t have done the show without our brilliant volunteers. We had more people on the gates, at the entrance to the marquee, to remind visitors of the one-way system and to point people towards the hand sanitiser. Thank you so much for your time.



“While the show was a success in terms of putting on the first real community event for Portishead, which our visitors loved, it is likely that we have suffered a financial loss.

“We had projected a certain number of visitors to break even, but, sadly, visitor numbers were down on the Saturday, which will have an impact once the accounts are finalised. Sadly, the weather is beyond our control.”

Greg and Mary-Ann Iles admiring the show entries. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“We would like to thank everyone who supported the show by either having a trade stand, exhibiting, sponsoring, volunteering or by buying a ticket.

“Particular thanks to Gamegoer, The Quack Pack, Marionettes, Chicken Teddy’s, Portishead Concert Band, Sports for Kids and Steppingstones School of Dance.”

The show’s organisers are now planning for next year’s event, which will be held on July 30-31 2022.