PICTURES: Record breaking crowds support Portishead Summer Show

Record crowds turned out in the sun to mark the return of the Portishead Summer Show.

The event has been a town tradition since 1863 and this year aimed to wow visitors with an array of categories and exhibitions.

Four-year-old Theo was extremely pleased to be at the Portishead Summer Show. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Organiser, Linda Hodgetts confirmed thousands attended the show which was held on the last weekend of July.

Mrs Hodgetts said: "The Portishead Horticultural Society were delighted with the fantastic amount of support for their Summer Show.

"We had thousands of visitors over the two days and were blessed with good weather.

"Visitors were entertained by The Hogg Show, Shetland Performance Display Team with lots of music from Barnacle Bouys, Chicken Teddys and Mickey Finn and dancing from the Stepping Stones and McClennan Schools of Dancing.

"We also hosted a fun dog show and had so many wonderful dogs it was difficult to judge best in Show."

Representatives from Portishead Floral Art group - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Exhibition tents were set up during the weekend, displaying residents' floral and vegetable displays.

The Summer Show will return next year to celebrate its 160th edition.

Shetland Performance Display team. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Show volunteer Jane Pagano with one of her winning entries - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Visitors explored beekeeping. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Portishead Royal British Legion at the Portishead Summer Show - Credit: Tracey Fowler