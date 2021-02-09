Popular Portishead show aims to return this summer

Published: 2:00 PM February 9, 2021

Music from the Marionettes at Portishead Summer Show in 2019. - Credit: MARK ATHERTON

Organisers of a well-loved Portishead event hope to host their summer show this year, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

The 158th Portishead Summer Show is currently under review and the committee says the health and safety of its members, traders and visitors is the main priority if the event were to go ahead.

The Villis brothers, Romi-Bleu, Hugo and Giorgio at Portishead Summer Show in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: MARK ATHERTON

Subject to Government guidance and working with local authorities on running a Covid-compliant show, members ‘certainly hope’ the event can go ahead on July 24-25.

A spokesman from the committee said: “The show is likely to exceed the usual costs of £25,000 with the extra measures in place that would be required, so we need to start arranging it now.

Fred with his dog Pablo at Portishead Summer Show in 2019. - Credit: MARK ATHERTON

“One of the things we need is people, so we are reaching out to you. More volunteers and stewards are needed to assist us in ensuring the event can proceed safely.

“Our trade secretary is also looking to retire this year and has offered her assistance in enabling a new secretary to shadow her. So, if you would be interested in this post please contact us.”

To commit to helping at the event for a minimum of two hours on July 24-25, email info@portisheadsummershow.com or call 01275 817350.