Portishead Summer Show set for

The 159th installation of the ever-popular Portishead Summer Show returns to the town this weekend.

Giant tortoises, Punch and Judy, a mobile farm and the Great Portishead Bake Off are just some of the attractions visitors can enjoy this year.

The show, which takes place on July 30-31, organised by members of the Portishead Horticultural Society, is a major community event on the Portishead calendar and has been since 1863 when the show was first held.

The Summer Flower competition from 2019's event. - Credit: MARK ATHERTON

Linda Hodgetts, general secretary and in charge of arena events at the show, said: “While the competitions are a major part of the show we appreciate some visitors are just looking to be entertained and want to do some shopping over the two days.

"We have a fantastic line-up of entertainment and are particularly pleased to have the Aldabra Tortoises, The Hogg Show and a mobile farm."

Thie community event will cost in excess of £30,000 to host, this year.

Aldabra Tortoises will be at this year's event. - Credit: Linda Hodgetts

Mrs Hodgetts added: “We are reliant on income from visitors over the two days to cover our costs however we still endeavour to keep our entry fees as low as possible.

"This year a family of two adults and two children booking in advance costs just £15, as children under 17 are free.

"We also offer free car parking. A huge amount of effort goes into planning the show, but it is worth it to see the pleasure it brings to everyone from those who win prizes for exhibits to those who just enjoy a fun day out."

The opening ceremony takes place at noon on Saturday (July 30) with Tracey Fowler, editor of The Portishead and Clevedon Resident, opening the show

For full details visit www.portisheadsummershow.com



















