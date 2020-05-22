Horticultural society cancels Portishead Summer Show 2020
PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 May 2020
The Portishead Summer Show has been cancelled and is set to return in 2021.
Portishead Horticultural Society has cancelled this year’s event, which was due to take place on July 25-26.
With the exception of war years, this is the first time the event has been cancelled in its 157-year history.
Organisers say they had to put the health and safety of visitors, volunteers, exhibitors and traders ‘above all else’ before making the decision to cancel the show.
A spokesman said: “We recognise how disappointing this news will be to many, but hope that everyone will understand our decision.
“We are looking to see we can hold a virtual gardening competition and will provide details of this in due course.
“Preparations are now in place for the 2021 show, due to be held on July 24-25, and we look forward to welcoming you all then.
“Together, we will get through these difficult times, keep safe and take care.”
