Portishead student completes Mount Everest challenge

Cian has climbed the height equivalent of Mt Everest for charity. - Credit: CHSW

A student from Portishead has climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest to raise money for the Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) charity.

Thirteen-year-old Cian decided back in November to scale 8,849 metres by climbing a series of heights around the UK, finishing with both Pen Y Fan and Mount Snowden.

Cian was joined by his friends on his climbs. - Credit: CHSW

The Gordano School student relished the challenge and hopes to find a new adventure soon.

Cian said: “I have loved every minute of it, and it has been great to explore new places with friends and family.

"Thanks to everyone that joined me on the climbs or made a donation.

"I am sad that it's all over - time to plan the next challenge."

Cian has raised more than £2,000 through his effort, money which will make a difference to those who need it most according to CHSW spokesperson, Emma Parker.

She said: “What an absolute star Cian is.

"Not only did he come up with such an incredible challenge, but he was accompanied by friends and family in reaching the height equivalent of Mount Everest.

"We would like to thank the community for their generous donations which will make a significant difference to the children and families we support.”

Cian is looking forward to his next challenge. - Credit: CHSW

You can still donate to Cian's fundraiser by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/James-Redman7