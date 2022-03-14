PICTURES: Portishead's Spring Show winners

Linda Hodgetts with her prize bloom at this year's Spring Show. - Credit: Portishead Horticultural Society

Daisy Bickley with her Best In Show Cyclamen. - Credit: Linda Hodgetts

The Portishead Spring Show made a triumphant return to the town for the first time since the Covid pandemic began.

More than 350 green-fingered entries took part in the show in categories such as cookery, handicraft, photography and flowers.

Portishead and District Horticultural Society held the show at the town's Folk Hall.

Elaine Hall with her miniature daffodils. - Credit: Portishead Horticultural Society

Organiser, Elaine Hall noted: "it was lovely to have the spring show back.

"There were over 350 exhibits from 75 entrants.

"More than 150 people visited the show and many enjoyed refreshments of tea and homemade cakes."

Elaine trumped the daffodil class while other winners included Caroline Peckman for her scones and cupcakes.

The last Spring Show was held back in 2020.

Volunteers served lunches, along with hot and cold drinks throughout the show - Credit: Portishead Horticultural Society

Rose Skuse with her highly commended handicraft work. - Credit: Portishead Horticultural Society

Caroline Peckman won first prizes for her scones and her cupcakes. - Credit: Portishead Horticultural Society

