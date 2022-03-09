Portishead Spring Show to return this weekend
- Credit: Tracey Fowler
After a Covid-induced layoff, Portishead will host its first gardening event of the calendar year this weekend.
To celebrate the start of spring talented gardeners, bakers and artists will be showcasing the first fruits of this year's labours at the town's Spring Show.
The event, which takes place at the Folk Hall in Portishead High Street, will welcome visitors through its doors to view a variety of colours in the form of flowers, fruit and vegetables.
It will also host photography, handicrafts, watercolours and cake categories.
Hundreds of entries are expected from across the community, with entrants ranging from children to senior citizens.
A spokesperson for the show said: “We have had a great deal of interest as the show returns this year and the entry forms are pouring in.
"The event provides a great opportunity for community-minded people to get involved or just come along and enjoy the lovely displays.”
Organised by the Portishead and District Horticultural Society, the event will run from 12.30pm - 4.30pm on Saturday.
Admission costs 50p for adults, while children go free.