News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Portishead Spring Show to return this weekend

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:11 PM March 9, 2022
Portishead Spring Show returns

The Portishead Spring Show returns this weekend. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

After a Covid-induced layoff, Portishead will host its first gardening event of the calendar year this weekend.

To celebrate the start of spring talented gardeners, bakers and artists will be showcasing the first fruits of this year's labours at the town's Spring Show.

The event, which takes place at the Folk Hall in Portishead High Street, will welcome visitors through its doors to view a variety of colours in the form of flowers, fruit and vegetables.

Elaine Hall with her prize daffodils in 2020

Elaine Hall with her prize daffodils in 2020 - Credit: Tracey Fowler

It will also host photography, handicrafts, watercolours and cake categories.

Hundreds of entries are expected from across the community, with entrants ranging from children to senior citizens.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We have had a great deal of interest as the show returns this year and the entry forms are pouring in.

"The event provides a great opportunity for community-minded people to get involved or just come along and enjoy the lovely displays.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Clevedon parents 'overwhelm' school with Ukraine donations
  2. 2 Gathering of solidarity for Ukrainian people in Nailsea this week
  3. 3 International Women's Day 2022: The role of sport for North Somerset women
  1. 4 How Clevedon stars in Les Dennis' latest movie - Sideshow
  2. 5 Congresbury postmaster to retire after 35 years of service
  3. 6 Refuse workers to strike in North Somerset
  4. 7 Choir back for first concert in TWO YEARS
  5. 8 4 women who have made a difference in North Somerset
  6. 9 Internet provider to expand into Clevedon and Portishead
  7. 10 Travelodge eyes sites in Clevedon for new hotel

Organised by the Portishead and District Horticultural Society, the event will run from 12.30pm - 4.30pm on Saturday.

Admission costs 50p for adults, while children go free.

Vegetables
Fruits
Spring
Portishead News
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Retired elderly couple dancing in the kitchen of their home

Personal Finance | Promotion

7 surprising facts about pensions most people don’t know

Lauren Knight

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset businesses are being reminded they have a duty of care to make sure their waste is disposed of responsibly. 

North Somerset Council

Council to begin spot checks on business waste

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
hand holding an electronic cigarette

Nailsea shop closed after selling booze and vapes to underage teens

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Nailsea Concert Orchestra are back with their first concert since the pandemic. 

Nailsea Orchestra back for first time since pandemic

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon