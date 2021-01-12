Spin teacher pedals hundreds of miles for hospice

Published: 10:00 AM January 12, 2021

A spin teacher from Portishead has cycled the distance from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise £775 for a children's charity.

Marcus Gater, a commercial director for Allegro Logistics by day and a spin teacher by night, is an avid supporter of Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

He has previously taken part in the CHSW’s popular three-day cycling event, Ride for Precious Lives, and his spin group at the Hub in Portishead where he teaches, hold a class for charity every December.

Marcus decided he was in need of a positive challenge last year and wanted to raise money for a charity close to his heart, so he pedalled 874 miles from the comfort of his garage at home.

Amanda Gallagher, from CHSW, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Marcus for his continued support of CHSW.

"We think he is an inspiration to anyone looking to use their allocated fitness time each day during this third lockdown to raise vital funds for our cause."