Skate park fundraiser reaches £27,000 - but needs YOUR help

Organisers are calling on a big push in a community campaign to raise £350,000 for a new skate park in Portishead.

The Portishead WASP (Wheels and Skate Park) CIC, a registered community interest company made up of resident volunteers, was set up around 15 years ago to manage the planning, fundraising and implementation of the new Portishead Wheels and Skate Park.

The park will provide locals with a free facility that is accessible to people with disabilities.

Now, Portishead WASP has now been granted landlord's consent, an agreed dedicated area for the skate park at the Lake Grounds, as well as gaining planning permission for the project.

But now it wants to raise the £350,000 needed for the scheme.

"We have a specialised design and build partner in Maverick Skateparks, who have talked to focus groups and people locally to get their views on what they want," said a spokesperson.

"We are thankful to the community who so far have donated £23,390 through the initial Crowdfunder, this came from a mixture of local residents and businesses."

A recent pie-throwing event at the Jubilee celebration weekend helped take the total to £27,568, and the group hopes to raise £50,000 in the community which will be match funded by Portishead Town Council.

"We hope the Family Fun Day on September 3 at Portishead Town Football Club will help us to get closer to this target," the spokesperson said.

"Portishead WASP is appealing to the community to get behind us and support us on the final challenge of this project, to raise the money needed to build it.

"This could be through cash donations, or by encouraging and supporting others to get involved in the fundraising efforts.

"Does your child want to help raise money for the project by setting up a car wash, selling cakes at school, or doing a sponsored run?

"All fundraising efforts, no matter how small will make a difference and help us hit our target."

As well as applying for local and national grants, the group is looking for businesses or individuals who would like to promote their brand by sponsoring an event or elements of an event.

"We are also looking to run a silent auction," they added, saying a grant had already been secured from Alliance Homes.

"Would you be able to donate a product, voucher or a service that can be included?"

Anyone who may be able to help can email the group via portisheadwasp@gmail.com for more information.

You can also follow the project on Facebook (@WaspPortishead) to stay up to date with progress.