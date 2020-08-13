Shop manager leaves after two decades

Hospice shop manager Sue Cox with area manager Louisa Merchant-Locke. Picture: Johnny Flanagan Archant

A manager is leaving a Portishead charity shop after two decades in which her store raised more than £850,000 in profit.

Sue Cox leaves St Peter’s Hospice after 20 years of service.

She also helped more outside of her shop work with hospice fundraisers including fashion shows.

The charity’s area manager, Louisa Merchant-Locke, said: “Sue has given us an incredible 20 years of commitment and energy in support of our wonderful cause.

“She’s gone above, beyond and even further every day for the hospice and is such a well-liked and well respected member of the team.

“She leaves us with some very big shoes to fill but we’re so happy that she’ll get some well-deserved time now to focus on her family life after giving us so much over the years.

“As we say goodbye it will be with so much thanks for all she’s done and with very best wishes for her new chapter.”