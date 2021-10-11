Portishead Senior Forum to restart meetings

Published: 11:45 AM October 11, 2021

Portishead Senior Forum will reconvene face-to-face meetings at the town's Folk Hall. - Credit: Archant

Portishead Senior Forum has announced it will restart its monthly meetings for the first time since the Covid pandemic began, with the first to be held next week.

Portishead's Folk Hall will host the first face-to-face meeting the forum has held for 18 months.

The group's secretary told the Times that it is unsure how many members will return but looks forward to seeing familiar faces again.

Rosemary McLaren said: "There has been little contact during the pandemic.

"We have been phoning members to keep in touch but this will be the first formal meeting, but we understand some members may be apprehensive to meeting in person once again."

The forum will meet on October 20, with subsequent meetings being held on the third Wednesday of each month.

A £2 entry fee will be charged to fund future speakers and trips.

For more information, contact Rosemary on 07791 265557.