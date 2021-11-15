News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Salon smashes fundraising target

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:23 PM November 15, 2021
The salon raised £1,400.

The salon raised £1,400. Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

A Portishead salon has smashed its charity fundraising target thanks to the generosity of its clients.

Tonic Hair and Beauty, in Combe Road, has raised £1,400 for Breast Cancer Now, a research and care charity.

The salon invited donations via its in-house Tree of Hope, during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, with people writing names and messages on pink ribbons and hanging them on the tree. Then the salon topped off its fundraising with a charity pamper day at the salon to boost funds on November 6.

Sisters, Simone Williams and Nadine Johnson, who own the salon, said this year was more personal to all the staff and clients as their front of house manager, Sam, is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Nadine said: “In the past we have had a fundraising target of around £250 but this year because of Sam’s situation we aimed high and set the target at £1,000. We are absolutely delighted that we have exceeded this.”

Simone added: “We can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity, our clients for taking part and local businesses for providing raffle prizes.”

