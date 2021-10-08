Portishead runners complete London Marathon

Published: 3:20 PM October 8, 2021

Members of Portishead Running Club took part in London Marathon. - Credit: Portishead Running Club

Portishead Running Club members took part in the 2021 London Marathon on October 3.

Daniel Halstead posted a time of 3:28:54, Karen Thompson ran in 3:46:51, Jane Roscoe finished on 3:53:40, and Bardie Holmes completed the race in 4:00:37.

Running club member, Judy Orme, who also represented England at the World Age Group Championships, finishing second in her category.

Judy started running marathons 10 years ago and has run 10 marathons around the world including Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo and Boston.

Her first marathon was Edinburgh and the next is New York in November, which will complete the six Abbot World Marathon Majors.

This year’s London Marathon was her fastest yet in a time of three hours and 44 minutes, which meant she was second in her 65-69 years age group for the World Age Group Championships.

Club members Ed Broyd and Beth Manning ran the virtual London Marathon around Portishead supported by other running club members and finished the race with times of 3:20:52 and 4:23:39 respectively.

Bardie Holmes: "We all did really well. Judy and I both did PB's, I knocked four minutes off mine.

"After a dodgy forecast the weather was pretty perfect running conditions and we all got in before the deluge.

"Doing the marathon was a realisation of most runners' ambition. Thanks to the club for pointing me in the direction of the good for age places and keeping the motivation going through two postponements."

Dan Halstead ran his first London Marathon at this year's event.

He said: "I entered through the ballot more in hope than expectation.

"It was an amazing experience and I was delighted to make it round in one piece. There was lots of motivation and support from the club made it easier."

Karen Thompson added: "Originally I was meant to do the marathon in 2019 but then I deferred to 2020, but this was cancelled due to coronavirus.

"My lovely running club helped me get a good for age place time in the virtual race in October 2020 by pacing me around Portishead.

"I have been raising money for cancer research in memory of my mum and for my sister in law who is battling incurable cervical cancer."