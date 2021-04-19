Rotary thanks shoppers for foodbank donations in lockdowns

Published: 4:40 PM April 19, 2021

Portishead Rotary Club is grateful to shoppers who continue to donate ‘so generously’ to the town’s Sainsbury’s foodbank basket.

A new sleeve and basket is now in place at the store, and the majority of items are delivered to the Portishead distribution point which operates from Gordano Valley Church offices in Coombe Road.

Sainsbury's foodbank basket. - Credit: Portishead Rotary Club

The scheme is run by the Clevedon & District Foodbank and if people want to use the service, contact Gordano Valley Church on 01275 847032.

In March, members of Portishead Rotary made a visit to the In Hope Crisis Centre Ministry in Bristol to deliver more than 4,000 tea bags and coffee which were donated to the club by Sainsbury's in Portishead.

Portishead Rotary adds that it is always looking out for new members. People who would like to be part of the club to help the community can contact Lance Allen on 07789 478300.