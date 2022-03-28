PICTURES: Portishead charity Swimathon returns
- Credit: Tracey Fowler
More than 300 swimmers splashed down for Portishead's returning Swimathon this weekend.
Parish Warf hosted the charity fundraiser's first event since the Covid pandemic began.
Teams of six completed 25-metre laps, with a total of 56 miles covered between the groups.
Portishead Rotary Club staged the fundraiser in aid of the Bristol Children’s Hospital's Grand Appeal and the Alzheimer’s Society.
The group said: "What a day we had yesterday with the return of the first Swimathon since March 2019.
"Big thanks to all the swimmers, their schools, youth groups plus their families for supporting despite the surge in Omicron.
"Many of the captains commented that this was the first time some children could take part in a team event. This was evident by the way they all urged each other on in the final few lengths roared on by family and friends watching from the poolside.
"Big thanks also go to all at Parish Wharf for their support and Sainsbury’s Portishead for their generosity with the goody bags."
Grand Appeal ambassador and long-distance swimmer, Professor Andy Wolf, took part in the opening and closing laps.
In total, 330 swimmers took part in the event.