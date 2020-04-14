Portishead Rotary raises £3k for good causes in district

Good causes have benefitted from more than £3,000 raised by Portishead Rotary and Sainsbury’s in the town.

Six groups including The Benjamin Pritchard Foundation, Portishead Dementia Carers and the town’s Mental Health Awareness charity benefitted from funds, which were generated through a 150-day fundraiser with the store in Serbert Road.

Other charitable groups including Penny Brohn UK in Pill, which provides free care to those living with cancer, Portishead in Bloom and the town’s Christmas lights group also benefitted from a share of the cash.

The partnership ran from the May 26 until October 23 last year, and both Sainsbury’s and Portishead Rotary Club would to ‘thank the many shoppers for being so generous’ in raising nearly £3,500 during the 150 days.

Rotary and Sainsbury’s staff lead activities including skittles, board and card games as well as arts and crafts sessions at Portishead Lighthouse Dementia Carers Group and the town’s St Nicholas Church, in Nore Road.

Sainsbury’s volunteer employees joined in and helped organise the games and Vicky Preston, group leader at the store, said ‘the help and support from both parties was so valued by us all, to see the smiling faces from everyone was a joy and such a pleasure’.

The money will help support the groups ‘particularly at these challenging times to continue and develop their initiatives, helping those less fortunate than others and giving colour and pleasure around the town’.

John Sleight, a past president of the Rotary club, said: “We were delighted to have been chosen to partner with our local Sainsbury’s in its 150th birthday celebration, and we must thank the community for all their support during the 150 days in raising such a fantastic sum of money, thank you.”

Sainsbury’s nationally celebrated 150 years in business last year, which prompted the supermarket to team up with Portishead Rotary.

Elaine Beaverstock, public relations ambassador for Sainsbury’s, said: “We never dreamt the partnership would bring such fun and pleasure and we were delighted to help our community and charity groups in raising their profile and their funds.”