Rotary donates more than £300 to support children’s learning in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 July 2020
Portishead Lions Club
Portishead Rotary Club has donated almost £350 to support children’s learning during lockdown.
The charity gave funds to Inspire Creativity Workshops to help Trinity School in Portishead assist children finding difficulties with distance learning during the pandemic.
Jacqui Heber produces learning packs for children at the school, and was presented with a £345 donation from Portishead Rotary to support the initiative.
Trinity Primary learning mentor Claire Taylor said: “During this difficult time, the impact for some children receiving the creative packs has been invaluable, not only for their well being and self-esteem but for the additional learning attached to the activity.”
The Rotary club is welcome to new members.
Those interested can contact Lance Allen at lance_allen@hotmail.com, or visit www.portisheadrotary.org.uk for more information.
