Advanced search

Rotary donates more than £300 to support children’s learning in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 July 2020

Portishead Rotary member Derek Dowdell presenting Jacqui Heber with a cheque for £345. Picture: Portishead Rotary

Portishead Rotary member Derek Dowdell presenting Jacqui Heber with a cheque for £345. Picture: Portishead Rotary

Portishead Lions Club

Portishead Rotary Club has donated almost £350 to support children’s learning during lockdown.

The charity gave funds to Inspire Creativity Workshops to help Trinity School in Portishead assist children finding difficulties with distance learning during the pandemic.

Jacqui Heber produces learning packs for children at the school, and was presented with a £345 donation from Portishead Rotary to support the initiative.

Trinity Primary learning mentor Claire Taylor said: “During this difficult time, the impact for some children receiving the creative packs has been invaluable, not only for their well being and self-esteem but for the additional learning attached to the activity.”

The Rotary club is welcome to new members.

Those interested can contact Lance Allen at lance_allen@hotmail.com, or visit www.portisheadrotary.org.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

CCTV image released after ornaments theft

Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

Twenty youths flout lockdown restrictions to swim in Portishead Marina

Portishead Marina. Picture: Alan Harrison

CCTV image released after ornaments theft

Two ornamental urns and pillars were removed from outside the house. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the North Somerset Times

WATCH: Video looks back on more than 100 days of coronavirus lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street on March 23.

Thousands of small businesses urged to apply for council grant support

Small businesses can apply for Small Business Grants Discretionary Fund grants until July 13.

Cricket: Newcomers impress in England squad warm-up match

England's James Bracey (left) and Joe Denly add to the Team Buttler total against Team Stokes on day one of a warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Community enjoys distance fun run

Kate Mills who is helping us with virtual warm ups in preparation for the Socia Distance Fun Run

Rotary donates more than £300 to support children’s learning in lockdown

Portishead Rotary member Derek Dowdell presenting Jacqui Heber with a cheque for £345. Picture: Portishead Rotary