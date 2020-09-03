Rotary club to donate more than £500 to St Peter’s Hospice
PUBLISHED: 10:38 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 03 September 2020
Portishead Rotary
Portishead Rotary Club will donate more than £500 to support St Peter’s Hospice.
The donation, worth £575, will enable St Peter’s, in Charlton Road, to buy three critical care mattress topper/covers for the charity’s inpatient unit (IPU).
The mattress covers need to be washed daily, and take 24 hours to wash and dry.
If the cover is Covid-19 infected, it has to be bagged for 72 hours and washed, which leaves it out of action for four days.
St Peter’s Hospice charity cares for adults with life-limiting illnesses to improve their quality of living and dying while extending care and support to their families and loved ones. To donate to increase the number of covers at the inpatient unit, which will help the facility get back up to 15 beds, log on to www.portisheadrotary.org.uk
