Rotary club to donate more than £500 to St Peter’s Hospice

St Peter's Hospice. Picture: Portishead Rotary Portishead Rotary

Portishead Rotary Club will donate more than £500 to support St Peter’s Hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff from St Peter's Hospice are working hard to care for people with life-limiting conditions. Picture: St Peter's Hospice Staff from St Peter's Hospice are working hard to care for people with life-limiting conditions. Picture: St Peter's Hospice

The donation, worth £575, will enable St Peter’s, in Charlton Road, to buy three critical care mattress topper/covers for the charity’s inpatient unit (IPU).

The mattress covers need to be washed daily, and take 24 hours to wash and dry.

If the cover is Covid-19 infected, it has to be bagged for 72 hours and washed, which leaves it out of action for four days.

St Peter’s Hospice charity cares for adults with life-limiting illnesses to improve their quality of living and dying while extending care and support to their families and loved ones. To donate to increase the number of covers at the inpatient unit, which will help the facility get back up to 15 beds, log on to www.portisheadrotary.org.uk