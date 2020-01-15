Advanced search

Portishead Swimathon celebrates 20th anniversary launch

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 January 2020

Launch of Portishead Rotary Club Swimathon at the Parish Wharf Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Launch of Portishead Rotary Club Swimathon at the Parish Wharf Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

An annual event that raises thousands of pounds for good causes will take place in Portishead in March.

Rotary Club of Portishead members gathered to launch the event at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre, in Harbour Road, on Monday.

The swimathon will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

It has raised more than £220,000 for community groups and charities since it was launched in the year 2000.

Teams of six swimmers compete in the race to see how many lengths they can swim in 35 minutes.

Around 550 people participated in the competition last year.

Swimmers will also get a goodie bag with items donated by Sainsbury's Portishead and parish wharf.

Spokesman for the event, Richard Bonfield, said the launch for this year's race was 'very successful'.

The swimathon will be held at parish wharf on March 28.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Ashton & Backwell boss Jones asks team to ‘be braver’ at Bishop Sutton

Sam Thomas in action for Ashton and Backwell United during their draw with Devizes Town. (Picture: Sarah Robbins)

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Portishead Town ‘improving and progressing’ says coach Hewitt

Portishead Town coach Dave Hewitt druing their game with Ashton and Backwell.

Portishead Swimathon celebrates 20th anniversary launch

Launch of Portishead Rotary Club Swimathon at the Parish Wharf Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN: Tickets to Mozart documentary at Clevedon’s Curzon Cinema

In Search Of Mozart will be screened at the Curzon. Picture: Barbara Krafft
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists