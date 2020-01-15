Portishead Swimathon celebrates 20th anniversary launch

Launch of Portishead Rotary Club Swimathon at the Parish Wharf Leisure Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An annual event that raises thousands of pounds for good causes will take place in Portishead in March.

Rotary Club of Portishead members gathered to launch the event at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre, in Harbour Road, on Monday.

The swimathon will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

It has raised more than £220,000 for community groups and charities since it was launched in the year 2000.

Teams of six swimmers compete in the race to see how many lengths they can swim in 35 minutes.

Around 550 people participated in the competition last year.

Swimmers will also get a goodie bag with items donated by Sainsbury's Portishead and parish wharf.

Spokesman for the event, Richard Bonfield, said the launch for this year's race was 'very successful'.

The swimathon will be held at parish wharf on March 28.