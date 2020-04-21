Rotary donates funds to Clevedon Foodbank
PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 April 2020
Portishead Rotary Club
Portishead Rotary Club has donated £200 to Clevedon District Foodbank.
The donation will go towards toiletries, cereals, tinned fruit as well as tea bags and pasta sauce, which is in demand at the foodbank.
Volunteer Richard Bunce, said: “What a lovely surprise, it’s so unexpected but so valuable and I cannot say how appreciative we are.
“We will be able to further support those we help, particularly through these very challenging times.”
The rotary club has been working with Clevedon Foodbank for five years in October, and the group has a collection box at Sainsbury’s in Portishead.
Portishead Rotary Club’s prroject co-ordinator, John Sleight, said: “We look to support local, national and international charities and organisations to look after the needy.
“The outstanding commitment of the Foodbank to their community deserves our support and we wish them continued success.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.