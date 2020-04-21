Advanced search

Rotary donates funds to Clevedon Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 April 2020

Portishead Rotary Club has donated £200 to Clevedon District Foodbank.

The donation will go towards toiletries, cereals, tinned fruit as well as tea bags and pasta sauce, which is in demand at the foodbank.

Volunteer Richard Bunce, said: “What a lovely surprise, it’s so unexpected but so valuable and I cannot say how appreciative we are.

“We will be able to further support those we help, particularly through these very challenging times.”

The rotary club has been working with Clevedon Foodbank for five years in October, and the group has a collection box at Sainsbury’s in Portishead.

Portishead Rotary Club’s prroject co-ordinator, John Sleight, said: “We look to support local, national and international charities and organisations to look after the needy.

“The outstanding commitment of the Foodbank to their community deserves our support and we wish them continued success.”

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Pupils raise hundreds for NHS with cover of Snow Patrol song

Clevedon School pupils performing a cover of Snow Patrol's Run to raise money for the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank.

There With You: North Somerset NHS workers eligible for water bill rebate

A poster thanking NHS staff taken by Samsul Mehedi.

