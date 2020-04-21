Rotary donates funds to Clevedon Foodbank

Portishead Rotary Club. Picture: Portishead Rotary Club Portishead Rotary Club

Portishead Rotary Club has donated £200 to Clevedon District Foodbank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The donation will go towards toiletries, cereals, tinned fruit as well as tea bags and pasta sauce, which is in demand at the foodbank.

Volunteer Richard Bunce, said: “What a lovely surprise, it’s so unexpected but so valuable and I cannot say how appreciative we are.

“We will be able to further support those we help, particularly through these very challenging times.”

The rotary club has been working with Clevedon Foodbank for five years in October, and the group has a collection box at Sainsbury’s in Portishead.

Portishead Rotary Club’s prroject co-ordinator, John Sleight, said: “We look to support local, national and international charities and organisations to look after the needy.

“The outstanding commitment of the Foodbank to their community deserves our support and we wish them continued success.”