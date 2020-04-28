Advanced search

Rotary donates handmade scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 April 2020

Portishead Rotary Club are donating scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club

Portishead Rotary Club are donating scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club

Portishead Rotary Club

Portishead Rotary Club is making scrub caps for front-line hospital staff at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Portishead Rotary Club are donating scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary. Picture: Portishead Rotary ClubPortishead Rotary Club are donating scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary. Picture: Portishead Rotary Club

Rotary members have been ‘looking to see what contribution we can make to the NHS in these difficult times’.

Members and their partners started making scrub caps from surplus cotton materials around a week ago.

One member has created a matching face mask, which the club has said will be ‘for personal use’.

Volunteers have also been supported by members who do not have the skills to make scrub caps, but are cutting out material from a template for those to use on the production line.

The rotary, which is encouraging new members to sign up, welcomed two new people to the club last week during lockdown via a Zoom meeting.

For further information, email Lance Allen at Lancelance_allen@hotmail.com or call 07789 478300.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager interviewed in connection with sexual assaults on two women

The sexual assaults happened in Cherry Avenue. Picture: Google

Appeal following attempted burglary in North Somerset

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the attempted burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Hundreds of flowers donated to key workers across North Somerset

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club have been giving out flowers to key workers.

Parish council doing its bit for villagers during lockdown

Wraxall and Failand Parish Council would like to help villagers.

Most Read

Teenager interviewed in connection with sexual assaults on two women

The sexual assaults happened in Cherry Avenue. Picture: Google

Appeal following attempted burglary in North Somerset

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the attempted burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Hundreds of flowers donated to key workers across North Somerset

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club have been giving out flowers to key workers.

Parish council doing its bit for villagers during lockdown

Wraxall and Failand Parish Council would like to help villagers.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Rotary donates handmade scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary

Portishead Rotary Club are donating scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club

Parish council doing its bit for villagers during lockdown

Wraxall and Failand Parish Council would like to help villagers.

Caped Crusader spotted in Congresbury: Postie raises lockdown cheer dressed as superheroes

Congresbury postman Matt Eggins has been dressing up as superheroes during his rounds. Pictures: Matt Eggins.

Tiger dies of kidney failure at zoo

Khan died aged 16. Picture: Noahs Ark Zoo Farm
Drive 24