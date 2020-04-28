Rotary donates handmade scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary

Portishead Rotary Club are donating scrub caps to Bristol Royal Infirmary.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club Portishead Rotary Club

Portishead Rotary Club is making scrub caps for front-line hospital staff at Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Rotary members have been ‘looking to see what contribution we can make to the NHS in these difficult times’.

Members and their partners started making scrub caps from surplus cotton materials around a week ago.

One member has created a matching face mask, which the club has said will be ‘for personal use’.

Volunteers have also been supported by members who do not have the skills to make scrub caps, but are cutting out material from a template for those to use on the production line.

The rotary, which is encouraging new members to sign up, welcomed two new people to the club last week during lockdown via a Zoom meeting.

For further information, email Lance Allen at Lancelance_allen@hotmail.com or call 07789 478300.