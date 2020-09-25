Hospice welcomes Portishead Rotary Club donation worth nearly £1k
PUBLISHED: 17:38 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 25 September 2020
Portishead Rotary Club
Portishead Rotary Club would like to thank people for donating almost £1,000 towards funding critical care mattress toppers for St Peter’s Hospice Inpatient Unit (IPU).
The rotary’s donation of £955 will enable the hospice to buy five new mattress covers, which gives St Peter’s scope to expand the current number of beds in IPU.
President Paul Darling and Rotarian Shonaugh Evans have since presented a cheque for the funds to Ester Hall of St Peter’s Hospice.
A spokesman for the Rotary said: “The club would like to thank everyone’s generosity in supporting our appeal to provide St Peter’s with additional critical care mattress toppers for the hospice IPU.
“The funds will enable the hospice to buy five new covers and will give St Peter’s more flexibility to increase the 12 beds in IPU towards its target of 15.”
The mattress covers are washed daily and, if infected with Covid-19, the cover is out of action for four days.
