Advanced search

Hospice welcomes Portishead Rotary Club donation worth nearly £1k

PUBLISHED: 17:38 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:38 25 September 2020

Paul Darling and Shonaugh Evans presenting a cheque to St Peter’s Hospice.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club

Paul Darling and Shonaugh Evans presenting a cheque to St Peter’s Hospice.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club

Portishead Rotary Club

Portishead Rotary Club would like to thank people for donating almost £1,000 towards funding critical care mattress toppers for St Peter’s Hospice Inpatient Unit (IPU).

Staff from St Peter's Hospice are working hard to care for people with life-limiting conditions. Picture: St Peter's HospiceStaff from St Peter's Hospice are working hard to care for people with life-limiting conditions. Picture: St Peter's Hospice

The rotary’s donation of £955 will enable the hospice to buy five new mattress covers, which gives St Peter’s scope to expand the current number of beds in IPU.

President Paul Darling and Rotarian Shonaugh Evans have since presented a cheque for the funds to Ester Hall of St Peter’s Hospice.

A spokesman for the Rotary said: “The club would like to thank everyone’s generosity in supporting our appeal to provide St Peter’s with additional critical care mattress toppers for the hospice IPU.

“The funds will enable the hospice to buy five new covers and will give St Peter’s more flexibility to increase the 12 beds in IPU towards its target of 15.”

The mattress covers are washed daily and, if infected with Covid-19, the cover is out of action for four days.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Hospice welcomes Portishead Rotary Club donation worth nearly £1k

Paul Darling and Shonaugh Evans presenting a cheque to St Peter’s Hospice.Picture: Portishead Rotary Club

Weston A&E makes improvements after warning notice

The hospital's A&E department has made a number of improvements after it was served with a warning notice.

Husband and wife raise £2.3k for Alzheimer’s Society in memory of father

Husband and wife team, Ian and Andi Moore, have cycled almost 880miles for the Alzheimer Society.Picture: Chris Holloway

Tech wristbands launched to support people with dementia

New tech wristband part of an ongoing dementia safeguarding scheme to help support vulnerable elders.

Recycling and waste services to return to council operation

Biffa has been running the waste and recycling services since 2017.