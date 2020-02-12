Advanced search

Pupils rewarded for festive efforts

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 February 2020

Trinity Anglican Methodist Primary has been awarded £150 for fundraising efforts.Picture: Portishead Rotary

Trinity Anglican Methodist Primary has been awarded £150 for fundraising efforts.Picture: Portishead Rotary

Portishead Rotary

A primary school has been rewarded for its fundraising efforts in Portishead.

Trinity Anglican Methodist Primary's RotaKids helped pack bags at Portishead's Waitrose store over the festive period.

Portishead Rotary Club president William Jones handed a cheque worth £150 to Trinity's headteacher, Sandy Nickells, to thank the children for their hard work this month.

Customers at Waitrose were 'delighted' to be assisted by 'enthusiastic' children, and the money raised from the event will go towards buying new books at the school.

Children aged seven to 12 can join the junior arm of Rotary - Rotakids - which helps with community projects in the area.

Portishead Rotary was founded in 1979 and has served its community for more than 40 years. The group supports causes and runs a memory café and competitions for schoolchildren.

Most Read

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Most Read

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

100 trees for 100 people event in Pill and Easton-in-Gordano. Picture: Liz Milner

Proposed car parking charges to go to public consultation

Charges could be introduced in Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead.

Grateful father volunteers for air ambulance that saved his life last Valentine’s Day

Robin Jaques is thankful to the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity for saving his life.Picture: Robin Jaques

Pupils rewarded for festive efforts

Trinity Anglican Methodist Primary has been awarded £150 for fundraising efforts.Picture: Portishead Rotary

Improved second-half display helps Nailsea & Tickenham get better of Ilminster rivals

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win over Ilminster Town (pic Paul Harnden)
Drive 24