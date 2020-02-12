Pupils rewarded for festive efforts

Trinity Anglican Methodist Primary has been awarded £150 for fundraising efforts.Picture: Portishead Rotary Portishead Rotary

A primary school has been rewarded for its fundraising efforts in Portishead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trinity Anglican Methodist Primary's RotaKids helped pack bags at Portishead's Waitrose store over the festive period.

Portishead Rotary Club president William Jones handed a cheque worth £150 to Trinity's headteacher, Sandy Nickells, to thank the children for their hard work this month.

Customers at Waitrose were 'delighted' to be assisted by 'enthusiastic' children, and the money raised from the event will go towards buying new books at the school.

Children aged seven to 12 can join the junior arm of Rotary - Rotakids - which helps with community projects in the area.

Portishead Rotary was founded in 1979 and has served its community for more than 40 years. The group supports causes and runs a memory café and competitions for schoolchildren.