Portishead Rotary announces date for charity swimathon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 3:00 PM July 6, 2021   
Swimmers at the end of their session with the length counters holding up their scores in March 2018.

Swimmers at the end of their session with the length counters holding up their scores in March 2018.

The Rotary Club Of Portishead has revealed the date of its charity swimathon next year.

Teams from primary and secondary schools, Guides, Brownies, Scouts, Cubs, Football, Youth and other groups, organisations and families from Portishead, Clevedon, Nailsea, Backwell, Avonmouth and surrounding areas are being encouraged to take part. 

The event will involve teams of six swimming in a relay at their own pace for 35 minutes and the aim of the swimathon is to raise as much sponsorship money as possible.  

There is no age limit, but the rotary club says entrants must be able to complete a length of the 25metre pool competently.

Entrants will also start some of their lengths in the water at the deep end of the pool and the club has special arrangements in place for weaker or non-swimmers.

Portishead Rotary’s charity swimathon will take place at Parish Wharf Leisure Centre, in Harbour Road in Portishead, on March 26, 2022.  

For more details and to download an entry form, log-on to www.portisheadrotary.org.uk 

person