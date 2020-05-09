Advanced search

Portishead RNLI rescue man swept out to sea

PUBLISHED: 11:54 09 May 2020

Portishead RNLI

Portishead RNLI

Supplied

Portishead RNLI has rescued a man ‘clinging to rocks’ after being swept out to sea near Poet’s Walk in Clevedon.

Volunteers assisted the town and Clevedon Coastguard teams as well as a helicopter crew and Weston RNLI on May 7 at around 8.15am.

The man was found clinging to rocks which he ‘scrambled on to’ when escaping from the water, and crews saw a member of the public helping to hold him up, keeping him from slipping back into the sea.

The RNLI then rushed the man to Clevedon Pill after being warmed with blankets by the rescue crews, where Coastguard teams were waiting with an ambulance which took him to hospital.

Onlookers later said they saw the man swimming at Clevedon’s Marine Lake, when a serge of water crashed over the pool’s sea wall at high tide and lifted the him over it, pulling him in to the Bristol Channel.

Portishead RNLI is now urging people check the tides before taking their daily form of exercise and to avoid swimming by the wall at high tide.

Volunteers say without the speed of everyone’s actions, ‘this could have ended very differently’, and all rescue crews now wish the man a speedy recovery.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

MetroWest project will be ‘essential to economic recovery of North Somerset’

An artist's impression of what Portishead station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol opens after missing link complete

The missing link at Ashton Court has been filled to complete the Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol.Picture: Sustrans

Care worker and partner forced to move out of home

Beth McGovern and her boyfriend Billy Fowler are urgently seeking somewhere to live.Picture: TrACEY fOWLER

Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Portishead road widening scheme worth £1.6m starts this week

Traffic in Wyndham Way.Picture: Zak Ghent

Most Read

MetroWest project will be ‘essential to economic recovery of North Somerset’

An artist's impression of what Portishead station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol opens after missing link complete

The missing link at Ashton Court has been filled to complete the Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol.Picture: Sustrans

Care worker and partner forced to move out of home

Beth McGovern and her boyfriend Billy Fowler are urgently seeking somewhere to live.Picture: TrACEY fOWLER

Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Portishead road widening scheme worth £1.6m starts this week

Traffic in Wyndham Way.Picture: Zak Ghent

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Clevedon Rowing Club take part in regatta to help raise money for charity

Clevedon Coastal Club took part took part in the Fishguard & Goodwick Jemima Isolation challenge.

How to enter celebrity-judged art festival founded by Yatton TV singer

Judges from Unlock Your Talent festival

People urged to avoid woods as wild bluebells attract influx of visitors to Portbury

Bluebells in Prior's Wood near Portbury. Picture: Kelveden, Flickr

Care worker and partner forced to move out of home

Beth McGovern and her boyfriend Billy Fowler are urgently seeking somewhere to live.Picture: TrACEY fOWLER
Drive 24