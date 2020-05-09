Portishead RNLI rescue man swept out to sea

Portishead RNLI has rescued a man ‘clinging to rocks’ after being swept out to sea near Poet’s Walk in Clevedon.

Volunteers assisted the town and Clevedon Coastguard teams as well as a helicopter crew and Weston RNLI on May 7 at around 8.15am.

The man was found clinging to rocks which he ‘scrambled on to’ when escaping from the water, and crews saw a member of the public helping to hold him up, keeping him from slipping back into the sea.

The RNLI then rushed the man to Clevedon Pill after being warmed with blankets by the rescue crews, where Coastguard teams were waiting with an ambulance which took him to hospital.

Onlookers later said they saw the man swimming at Clevedon’s Marine Lake, when a serge of water crashed over the pool’s sea wall at high tide and lifted the him over it, pulling him in to the Bristol Channel.

Portishead RNLI is now urging people check the tides before taking their daily form of exercise and to avoid swimming by the wall at high tide.

Volunteers say without the speed of everyone’s actions, ‘this could have ended very differently’, and all rescue crews now wish the man a speedy recovery.